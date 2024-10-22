North Vancouver RCMP warn of growing number of weapon-wielding youths

North Vancouver RCMP is warning parents and teenagers of the dangers of weapons following an increase in armed youth in the community.

Over the past two weeks, Mounties have dealt with 10 instances of youth carrying replica guns, knives, or homemade weapons, North Vancouver RCMP said in a release Tuesday.

During one of those interactions, officers from the RCMP’s Youth Support Team confronted youth with knives and homemade tasers near a school. In another, youth officers came across a youth carrying makeshift weapons while patrolling local trails.

Const. Mansoor Sahak, media relations officer for the North Vancouver RCMP, said the police are “extremely concerned” with the increase in weapons youth are carrying.

“Weapons such as these can cause disagreements to spiral out of control and can result in an escalated police response that has the potential to ultimately place the public, the youth, and the police in harm's way,” he said.

Police are asking parents to discuss the dangers and consequences of carrying a weapon with their children, the statement said. While possession of an airsoft gun is legal, criminal charges can be laid if the replica is concealed or used to threaten, intimidate, or assault others.

“We take the carrying of weapons seriously and should a youth be found in possession of a weapon they may face significant consequences including a criminal charge,” said Const. Paul Reece with the North Vancouver RCMP’s Youth Support Team.

“We encourage parents to have conversations about these types of incidents and reinforce that carrying weapons can only cause harm, there is no upside.”