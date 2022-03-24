Surrey shooting that injured 19-year-old appears targeted: RCMP

Police are investigating a shooting in Surrey's Guildford area that left a 19-year-old injured on Wednesday night.

Authorities said they received several reports of gunfire on Flamingo Place at around 9:30 p.m., but that the victim fled the area before they arrived.

The young man was later picked up at a different location in Newtown. He was taken to hospital with injuries Surrey RCMP described as non-life-threatening.

Surrey RCMP hasn't commented on whether the incident could be connected to the Lower Mainland's bloody gang conflict, but they believe the shooting was targeted.

“Although the investigation is in the early stages, evidence indicates that this was a targeted shooting between parties known to each other," Cpl. Vanessa Munn said in a news release.

Investigators have asked anyone with information on the incident, or relevant dash cam video, to contact the Surrey RCMP detachment at 604-599-0502.

Those who want to remain anonymous can instead call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.