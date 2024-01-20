Surrey shooting sends 1 to hospital overnight

A man was taken to hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound in the early hours of Saturday, according to Surrey RCMP.

Mounties said in a statement that they received a report of shots fired in the 9100 block of 147 Street in the city's Green Timbers area shortly after 1 a.m.

When they arrived, officers found a man "who appeared to be suffering from gunshot wounds," police said in their release.

"The extent of the victim’s injuries has not yet been confirmed, as he was transported to hospital for assessment and treatment," police said, though they described his injuries as non-life-threatening.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 and cite file number 2024-9118.

Tips can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers.