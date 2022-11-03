Surrey RCMP search for 71-year-old woman missing 2 weeks

Mounties in Surrey are asking for the public's help finding a 71-year-old woman who has been missing for just over two weeks.

In a news release Thursday, Surrey RMCP said Patricia Morgan was last seen in the 10700 block of City Parkway on Oct. 19.

"Despite a number of investigative steps, police have not been able to locate Patricia to confirm her well-being," said Const. Sarbjit Sangha in the release.

Morgan is described as white, 5'5" tall and approximately 133 pounds, with grey hair and blue eyes. It's not known what she was last wearing.

Anyone with information on Morgan's whereabouts is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or to make an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.