Surrey RCMP locate missing 10-year-old boy with 'limited' communication skills

A 10-year-old boy who went missing in Surrey, B.C. on Tuesday morning has been found, RCMP confirm, ending a near nine hour search.

The child’s parents say he went missing around 5 a.m. and was last seen in the 9600-block of 148 Street, local Mounties said in a statement issued shortly before noon.

Less than two hours later, RCMP reported the boy had been found.

The boy’s disappearance was of particular concern due to his ‘limited’ communication skills, according to the release.

“He may only be able to provide short answers. Police and family are concerned for his wellbeing,” RCMP said in the statement.