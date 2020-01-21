Surrey RCMP ask for help to find missing 24-year-old man
Surrey RCMP is asking for help to locate 24-year-old Morgan Kelcey. (Handout)
VANCOUVER -- Surrey RCMP is asking for help to locate a missing man who is described as "high risk."
Police say Morgan Kelcey was last seen at 9 p.m. on Jan. 16 near 73rd Avenue and 193 Street in Surrey, near Shannon Park.
Kelcey is described as a 24-year-old white male. He's 6'4" and 175 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a grey jacket with fur-trimmed hood, white vest, black toque, and black pants. Police say they and his family are concerned about his well-being.
Anyone with information about Kelcey's whereabouts can call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 if they want to remain anonymous.