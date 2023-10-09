Surrey Memorial Hospital sign defaced with racist graffiti

Racist graffiti discovered at Surrey Memorial Hospital on Monday has raised concerns about spillover effects of Canada's ongoing diplomatic tensions with India.

Images shared on social media show a sign near the hospital's emergency department defaced with the words "F*** (Trudeau) and India," followed by "go home."

Surrey RCMP said the graffiti was reported by hospital security on Monday, though it's unclear when the vandalism occurred.

Given that Surrey Memorial is located at a busy intersection along King George Boulevard, Staff Sgt. Duane Honeyman suggested the sign was likely defaced overnight.

The spray paint has since been removed, Honeyman added.

Some social media users said they have noticed increasing racism against the Indian community.

Last month, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged agents of the Indian government may have been involved in the targeted killing of local Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June – a charge India has denied.

There has been a series of diplomatic measures taken in response to the claims, including India's decision to suspend visa services for Canadian travellers.