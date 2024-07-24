Man dead, suspect at large after stabbing in Surrey, B.C.

One man is dead and the perpetrator is at large following a stabbing Tuesday night in the Newton area of Surrey, B.C.

Mounties launched a homicide investigation after officers found the victim suffering from stab wounds in the 6600 block of King George Boulevard.

Police were called to the scene at 11:50 p.m. for reports of a fight. Investigators say there are early indications that two people got into an altercation before the victim was stabbed.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, despite life-saving efforts from police and paramedics, the Surrey RCMP said in a statement Wednesday.

"It is unknown if the two parties involved were known to each other prior to the incident, or what the motivation for the incident was," the statement said.

"The suspect is described as a white male, 6' tall, clean-shaven with short, sandy blond hair."

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team took over the investigation Wednesday morning, saying in a statement that the stabbing is believed to be "an isolated incident between two individuals."

Investigators remained at the scene for much of the morning. King George Boulevard was temporarily closed to traffic between 64 Avenue and 68 Avenue but has since reopened.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact IHIT, the Surrey RCMP serious crimes unit or Crime Stoppers.