B.C. First Nation gets $147M from Ottawa for water rights taken 131 years ago
The federal government has reached a $147-million settlement with a First Nation in British Columbia over a dispute about water rights that dates back to the late 1800s.
Members of the Esk'etemc First Nation in the Cariboo region began hand digging an irrigation ditch to their reserve with picks and shovels in the 1890s, but the government forced them to stop just a kilometre from their goal to access water for their reserve.
In 1925, the water rights from the nearby Vert Lake were taken from the nation and granted to settlers of the area and the Esk'etemc didn't get water to its reserve #6.
The nation filed a claim against the federal government with the Specific Claims Tribunal more than 20 years ago over the loss of the value of the land and the crops band members could have grown there.
The nation says in a news release that it settled through negotiation for $147.6 million to compensate the Esk'etemc for the loss of water rights over 131 years.
Esk'etemc Kukpi7, or chief, Fred Robbins says while the settlement is substantial, the impacts of generations of Esk'etemc who lived in poverty because of the water loss is also substantial.
“This settlement will allow us to plan for a better future for our community, our children, our elders, and generations to come. It will give us a chance to heal and is a step toward reconciliation," Robbins says in a news release.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 24, 2024.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Male, female killed, 2 others injured in 'gun battle' outside Toronto plaza: police
Two people are dead and two others suffered serious injuries following a shooting that police have described as a 'gun battle' outside a plaza in Scarborough, Ont. early Wednesday morning.
An unwelcome attendee has joined the Paris Olympic Games: COVID-19
After a handful of Australian water polo players tested positive for COVID-19 this week, questions have emerged around how the spread of the disease will be mitigated at the Summer Olympic Games in Paris.
Wildfire north of Calgary prompts evacuation alert, highway closures
A wildfire is prompting evacuations and highway closures north of Calgary.
Canada's envoy to NYC called to testify about $9M condo purchase on 'Billionaires' Row'
Canada's Consul General in New York will have to explain the government's decision to buy a $9 million condo in Manhattan's famous 'Billionaires' Row,' to a parliamentary committee.
Barrie-Innisfil MPP 'blacked-out' and crashed car into window of child care centre
Staff at a Barrie child care centre say they are frustrated by what they call a local MPP's inadequate response after a car crashed through a window in one of the toddler rooms.
2 Canadians being 'sent home immediately,' removed from Olympic team after drone incident
An analyst and an assistant coach with Canada Soccer are being removed from the Canadian Olympic Team and 'sent home immediately,' according to the Canadian Olympic Committee.
'Inside Out 2' becomes highest-grossing animated movie of all time
If there’s one emotion that Disney and Pixar are probably feeling right now, it’s joy. That’s after movie sequel 'Inside Out 2' became the highest-grossing animated film of all time, raking in US$1.46 billion at the global box office and dethroning former record holder 'Frozen 2' from 2019, according to Disney on Wednesday.
Price of new housing dipped slightly in June: Statistics Canada
The cost of a new house was slightly cheaper in June compared to May, according to Statistics Canada. Prices dropped 0.2 per cent month-over-month, which is the first time in 2024 that new houses have sold for cheaper than the month prior.
Montreal electronic traffic signs hacked to display pro-Palestinian political slogans
Montreal police are investigating after electronic message boards at two road construction sites in Montreal displayed pro-Palestinian political slogans Wednesday morning instead of usual traffic alerts.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island wildfire grows overnight, remains out of control
A wildfire burning out of control on Vancouver Island continued to spread Wednesday as the provincial wildfire service assigned more resources to try to contain the blaze.
-
B.C. blanketed by smoke as more than 400 wildfires burn
Wildfires burning in British Columbia cast much of the province, including southern Vancouver Island, under a pall of smoke Wednesday, prompting Environment Canada to issue a special air quality statement for the region.
-
Bank of Canada cuts interest rate, signals more to come if inflation keeps dropping
The Bank of Canada has decreased its policy interest rate for the second consecutive time and signalled more cuts are coming if inflation continues to ease.
Kelowna
-
2 dead after serious crash on Highway 1 in B.C. Interior
Two people are dead after a serious crash that shut down Highway 1 near Sorrento, B.C. Saturday morning.
-
Structures lost to Shetland Creek wildfire as more heat, thunderstorms strike parts of B.C.
The number of wildfires in British Columbia has flared as more lightning storms bring the potential for further fire starts.
-
How B.C.'s firefighting smokejumpers take 'ultra-extreme and make it seem mundane'
Standing on the edge of an open aircraft hatch, a smokejumper in a pale yellow suit steadies himself before rocking back then swinging out the door and vanishing as gravity takes over.
Edmonton
-
Woman charged in dog attack that killed 11-year-old boy in south Edmonton
An Edmonton woman has been charged in a dog attack that killed an 11-year-old boy earlier this year.
-
Tornado watch alert issued for central Alberta
A tornado watch alert was issued by Environment Canada and Climate Change Wednesday afternoon for communities across central Alberta.
-
Edmonton police seek woman, driver in Winners store armed robbery
Police are looking for a woman and the getaway driver in a Saturday armed robbery at an east Edmonton Winners store.
Calgary
-
Tornado watch alert issued for central Alberta
A tornado watch alert was issued by Environment Canada and Climate Change Wednesday afternoon for communities across central Alberta.
-
Maintenance work complete at city water treatment plants
The city announced Wednesday that another pump has been turned on at its Bearspaw plant as water service returns to normal in Calgary.
-
Wildfire north of Calgary prompts evacuation alert, highway closures
A wildfire is prompting evacuations and highway closures north of Calgary.
Lethbridge
-
Southern Alberta adaptive water skiing clinic growing in popularity
To break down barriers, an adaptive water skiing clinic was held for those with mental and physical disabilities on Tuesday evening...
-
'A revolution': Crown says accused in Coutts murder-conspiracy trial prepared for war
In a heated courtroom exchange, a man accused of conspiring to murder police at the 2022 Coutts, Alta., blockade rejected accusations he and others brought weapons and body armour to the barricade to start a war.
-
Lethbridge prisoner on the loose after escaping from correctional centre work crew
Lethbridge police are searching for an escaped prisoner from the Lethbridge Correctional Centre.
Winnipeg
-
Search of North End property linked to 2021 missing person case
The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) is executing a search warrant at a North End property on Wednesday to look for evidence linked to a missing person case from 2021.
-
Elementary school in Thompson goes up in flames
An elementary school in Thompson, Man., has gone up in flames on Wednesday.
-
Parks Canada preparing to isolate cove in Manitoba where zebra mussels were found
A containment curtain is expected to be installed next week in Clear Lake as Parks Canada officials hope to prevent the spread of zebra mussels.
Regina
-
Here's the proposed location for a second Costco in Regina
Regina could soon be home to two Costco Wholesales, according to recently released city documents.
-
Sask. wildlife rehabilitation clinic needs $500,000 for new facility
Salthaven West Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Centre is asking for the community’s help to fundraise $500,000 for a new facility.
-
Woman and boy arrested following increased police presence in Alida, Sask.
A woman and a boy were arrested at a residence in the village of Alida, Sask. on Wednesday.
Saskatoon
-
Crews battle warehouse fire in Saskatoon
Saskatoon fire crews are battling a large blaze on the 2600 block of Jasper Avenue.
-
Saskatchewan Penitentiary staff seize sizeable stash of contraband: CSC
The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) says its staff at the Saskatchewan Penitentiary made a major seizure of contraband from the maximum security unit of the Prince Albert-based facility.
-
'Ash was raining down': Saskatoon couple among thousands forced to flee Jasper
Multiple wildfires in Jasper National Park forced a Saskatoon couple to evacuate the park on Monday night.
Toronto
-
Parts of DVP, Lake Shore Boulevard briefly flooded as Toronto hit with heavy rain
Thunderstorms rolled through Toronto Wednesday afternoon, bringing heavy rain and causing flash flooding on the Don Valley Parkway (DVP), Lake Shore Boulevard and some downtown subway stations.
-
Male, female killed, 2 others injured in 'gun battle' outside Toronto plaza: police
Two people are dead and two others suffered serious injuries following a shooting that police have described as a 'gun battle' outside a plaza in Scarborough, Ont. early Wednesday morning.
-
Suspect sought after rideshare driver stabbed in Scarborough: TPS
Toronto police are searching for a suspect after a rideshare driver was stabbed in Scarborough on Wednesday afternoon.
Montreal
-
Service resumes on the metro's orange line after water main leak: STM
Montreal's transit authority said a water main break disrupted service on part of the metro's orange line during the afternoon commute Wednesday.
-
Man charged with first-degree murder after deadly Little Italy shooting in February
A suspect has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a deadly drive-by shooting five months ago in Montreal's Little Italy neighbourhood.
-
Olympics: Celine Dion's presence in Paris 'not a coincidence,' says French minister
Celine Dion's presence in Paris a few days ahead of the Olympic Games opening ceremony is 'not a coincidence,' the French government says.
Ottawa
-
Bank of Canada rate cut sparks optimism in Ottawa
With the dark cloud of higher interest rates looming overhead, many small, local construction companies have been waiting for interest rates to drop before taking on risk and kickstarting projects in and around the capital.
-
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH Severe thunderstorms, heavy rain move through Ottawa, eastern Ontario
A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for Ottawa, stretching from Belleville to Cornwall and the Ottawa Valley.
-
Canada soccer fans express shock, disappointment from Olympic team drone incident
The Olympics begin Friday, but it's been an embarrassing debut for the Canada’s women's soccer team who are now embroiled in a major scandal.
Atlantic
-
Risk and timing of thunderstorms in the Maritimes on Thursday
Showers along with a risk of thunderstorms will return to the Maritimes on Thursday as a cold front approaches from the west.
-
N.S. murderer's cryptocurrency stash rules out free legal aid for appeal
A judge has ruled that a stash of cryptocurrency belonging to a convicted Nova Scotia murderer means he won't be receiving free legal aid for an appeal.
-
Border officers seize 140lbs of cannabis at Halifax airport
Two people are facing drug smuggling-related charges after border officers seized 140 pounds of suspected cannabis at the Halifax Stanfield International Airport on Monday.
London
-
17-year-old victim of intimate partner violence was previously violently attacked by her partner
17-year-old Breanna Broadfoot, who will be honoured with a vigil on Wednesday night, had allegedly previously been attacked by her partner, residing in the same home where she later received fatal injuries.
-
Political U-turn kills plan to reduce speed limits in dozens of school zones on London’s busiest roads
On Tuesday, a majority of council rejected a recommendation by the Civic Works Committee that would have reduced speed limits by 10 km/hr in school zones along arterial roads during periods when students are usually present.
-
'They failed,' abortion rights advocate scolds London council for handling of graphic images bylaw
London City Council has scrapped plans for a bylaw limiting the display of graphic images in public spaces. The proposed bylaw would have put limits on the size of signs and where signs could be displayed on public property.
Kitchener
-
Stanley Cup arrives in Six Nations
Hockey fans in Six Nations of the Grand River are getting a chance to meet a hometown hero and get up close and personal with the Stanley Cup.
-
Twelve whooping cough cases confirmed in Brantford-Brant
The Brant County Health Unit has identified at least 12 confirmed cases of pertussis in Brantford-Brant.
-
Check your tickets: Four lottery prizes unclaimed in Ontario
Ontarians are being asked to check their lottery tickets to see if they've won one of four unclaimed prizes.
Northern Ontario
-
2 Canadians being 'sent home immediately,' removed from Olympic team after drone incident
An analyst and an assistant coach with Canada Soccer are being removed from the Canadian Olympic Team and 'sent home immediately,' according to the Canadian Olympic Committee.
-
Northern Ont. reaction to Canada's Olympic controversy
With soccer growing in popularity in Sudbury, some with experience in the sport are with confusion and disappointment to the recent news out of the Olympics.
-
Barrie-Innisfil MPP 'blacked-out' and crashed car into window of child care centre
Staff at a Barrie child care centre say they are frustrated by what they call a local MPP's inadequate response after a car crashed through a window in one of the toddler rooms.
N.L.
-
Newfoundland refinery operator charged for flash explosion that killed worker
The owner of a refinery in Newfoundland has been charged with health and safety violations for a flash explosion at the plant in 2022 that killed a worker and injured seven others.
-
Transportation Safety Board investigating fire aboard boat abandoned by 'Lucky 7'
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has sent investigators to Newfoundland to determine what caused a fire aboard a fishing boat that forced the crew to abandon the vessel for a life-raft, leaving them at the mercy of the waves for two days.
-
'A wonderful feeling': Wildfire evacuation order ends for 7,000 from Labrador City
Labrador City residents who were ordered to evacuate last week after the reignition of a once-smouldering fire near the town were allowed to return home Monday.