Scammers posing as Chinese police defraud victim of $1.5M: Richmond RCMP
Fraudsters posing and Chinese police officers in Richmond recently scammed a single victim out of more than $1.5 million, prompting a warning from local Mounties.
In this case, which was reported on July 14, the victim was told there was an outstanding warrant for his arrest in Hong Kong.
"These fraudsters are highly convincing and use various tactics to induce fear, making the victim feel compelled to comply with their demands," Sgt. Dave Au of the Richmond RCMP Organized Crime Unit said in a news release.
"While we are committed to thoroughly investigating these frauds, community awareness is crucial in preventing future incidents."
This particular fraud, police noted, targets members of the Asian community. Authorities say they hope that by alerting the public, they will be able to prevent future, similar frauds.
This victim was targeted over the phone, police told CTV News. In light of that, the public is being advised to hang up if they receive a phone call demanding payment via Bitcoin or gift cards – even if the caller identifies themselves as representing a government agency or legitimate organization.
To get more information about current, common scams, the Richmond RCMP encourages people to visit the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre's website.
