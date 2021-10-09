Surrey man runs to honour late friend and teacher, raise thousands for the Canadian Cancer Society

Members of the Surrey Fire Service joined Josh Sloan on his quest to the finish line Saturday, and also contributed a $5,000 donation. (CTV) Members of the Surrey Fire Service joined Josh Sloan on his quest to the finish line Saturday, and also contributed a $5,000 donation. (CTV)

