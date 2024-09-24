Surrey man charged with child porn offences: RCMP

A Surrey man is now facing multiple charges including possession of child pornography in relation to an investigation that began several months ago, Mounties say.

The Surrey RCMP says its Special Victim’s Unit began its investigation into 41-year-old Christopher Paterson in April of this year.

He was arrested and charged in June with five counts of failing to comply with a probation order and two counts of failing to comply with a prohibition order.

Paterson had been on probation since April 2022 with “several conditions” after a sentence in custody, according to police.

He has remained in custody since his June 19 arrest, and on Sept. 12 he was charged with more offences, police announced Tuesday.

The charges include sexual interference, luring a child and possession of child pornography.

“The investigation into this incident remains ongoing,” said spokesperson Cpl. Sarbjit K. Sangha in a news release. “Surrey RCMP encourages citizens to be a voice for children who are victims of sexual exploitation by reporting any suspected offences to police or by reporting online sexual exploitation of children: www.cybertip.ca.”

Police say they won’t release further information on the matter as it is now before the courts.