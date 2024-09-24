VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Surrey man charged with child porn offences: RCMP

    An RCMP patch is seen during a news conference in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, April 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck An RCMP patch is seen during a news conference in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, April 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
    Share

    A Surrey man is now facing multiple charges including possession of child pornography in relation to an investigation that began several months ago, Mounties say.

    The Surrey RCMP says its Special Victim’s Unit began its investigation into 41-year-old Christopher Paterson in April of this year.

    He was arrested and charged in June with five counts of failing to comply with a probation order and two counts of failing to comply with a prohibition order.

    Paterson had been on probation since April 2022 with “several conditions” after a sentence in custody, according to police.

    He has remained in custody since his June 19 arrest, and on Sept. 12 he was charged with more offences, police announced Tuesday.

    The charges include sexual interference, luring a child and possession of child pornography.

    “The investigation into this incident remains ongoing,” said spokesperson Cpl. Sarbjit K. Sangha in a news release. “Surrey RCMP encourages citizens to be a voice for children who are victims of sexual exploitation by reporting any suspected offences to police or by reporting online sexual exploitation of children: www.cybertip.ca.”

    Police say they won’t release further information on the matter as it is now before the courts.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Debate gets testy as MPs consider confidence motion in PM Trudeau

    MPs debated the first non-confidence motion of the fall House of Commons sitting today, seeing Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre push once again for a snap election. But with votes secured to keep them afloat, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberals were quick to turn the discussion into a referendum on the Conservative alternative.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News