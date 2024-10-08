Surrey hikes fireworks fines ahead of Halloween and Diwali

Anyone caught setting off fireworks in Surrey could face significantly higher fines going forward.

Ahead of Halloween and Diwali, which fall on the same day this year, Surrey City Council voted to increase fines related to selling and using fireworks.

In Surrey, it’s illegal to set off fireworks without a permit from the city’s fire department and a federal “fireworks operator” certification.

At Monday’s meeting, Fire Chief Larry Thomas told councillors his department responds to between 12 to 20 fire calls related to fireworks annually, 75 per cent of which happen between mid-October and mid-November.

And last year, bylaw staff had 500 “interactions” related to fireworks complaints and issued 150 tickets, said general manager of corporate services Joey Jatinder Singh Brar.

"The increase in fines is in response to the significant surge in complaints related to fireworks leading up to Halloween and Diwali," said Mayor Brenda Locke, in a news release Tuesday. "The illegal use of fireworks poses severe risks, including potential injuries, property damage, and distress to animals. Council has taken this step to significantly increase fines in order to deter the illegal use of fireworks and to ensure the safety of our residents.”

The city issues two kinds of tickets, called Bylaw Enforcement Notice and Municipal Ticket Information, which have different legal standards for prosecution.

Under amendments to the fireworks bylaw, the city says minimum fines will go from $100 to $400, and the maximum penalty will increase from $5,000 to $50,000.

“The increased penalties will help prevent reckless actions and encourage everyone to follow the law,” said Brar, in the release. “These changes also give bylaw officers and police the tools they need to better manage firework risks. We are reminding all residents that only those with the right permits should use fireworks, and those who break the rules will face significant fines."