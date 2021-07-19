SURREY, B.C. -- A Surrey, B.C., church has been destroyed after a massive fire early Monday morning.

Flames broke out at St. George Coptic Orthodox Church on 108 Avenue and 139 Street shortly after 3:30 a.m.

By the time firefighters arrived the building was engulfed in flames and it was upgraded to a third-alarm fire.

Crews took a defensive strategy to stop the flames from spreading to nearby homes.

“We were worried about exposures, we’ve got one residential house to the east of it. We wanted to make sure the flying embers weren’t igniting anything else,” said Assistant Chief Shelley Morris, of the Surrey Fire Service.

Fortunately, no one was hurt.

“We don’t know the cause at this time. We’ll be investigating later today once we fully douse the fire.”

A member of the church tells CTV News there was an attempted arson at the church last week.

Surveillance video dated last Wednesday at 2:30 a.m. shows a woman approaching the front door of the building and lighting it on fire.

The church reported the incident to the RCMP and a file was opened on the incident.

The assistant chief was aware of the arson allegations, but said it was too soon to confirm whether the blaze was set intentionally.

The church was also home to a daycare.

The operators told CTV News they have insurance, but are concerned about where the 65 kids they usually look after will go.

Officials say 108 Avenue near 139 Street is expected to be shutdown for several hours.