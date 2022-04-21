Stuck barge obstructing navigation on Fraser River near South Vancouver

A barge is obstructing the navigation channel in the North Arm of the Fraser River near the Knight Street bridge, the Port of Vancouver said Thursday evening.

It was unclear as of 6 p.m. how or why the barge became stuck in the river north of Mitchell Island, but the port authority told CTV News early assessments showed "no injuries or environmental impacts."

Though the navigation channel north of Mitchell Island was obstructed, the port said the North Arm of the Fraser River remained navigable, noting that vessels can safely pass south of Mitchell Island.

Images from the scene appeared to show a tugboat wedged between the vessel and the shore of Mitchell Island. Workers could be seen aboard the barge, which appeared as though it may have sustained damage to its superstructure.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates