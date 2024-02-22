Sts'ailes, frustrated with the feds, signs and funds its own child welfare agreement

A British Columbia First Nation has taken matters into its own hands after what leaders say has been a lack of commitment from the federal government to help them take full jurisdiction over child and family services.

Sts'ailes, a Coast Salish First Nation, has been working with Ottawa for years to implement its own child welfare practices after the government passed a law in 2019 that allowed it to do so.

A co-ordination agreement between the nation, Ottawa and B.C. on implementing their own protocols was set to be formalized last week.

But the First Nation says the federal government hit the pause button instead of following through, so it has decided to start and fund its own program without the formal go-ahead.

“The system doesn't work for us, and one day is a day too long for our children,” said Willie Charlie, the lead negotiator for the agreement.

The Act respecting First Nations, Inuit and Metis children, youth and families affirms that Indigenous Peoples have an inherent right to self-government that includes control over child and family services.

It also states children should not be apprehended solely because of their socio-economic conditions, including a lack of housing.

The Supreme Court of Canada upheld the law earlier this month after the Quebec government challenged it by asserting that parts of the act overstepped federal jurisdiction.

Charlie said he was told the last-minute delay on Canada's side has to do with the Finance Department.

“The colonial, paternalistic, bureaucratic systems are impacting culturally appropriate services for our children,” Charlie said.

The more time that passes, he said, the longer they'll be stuck in systems that don't represent them.

The federal and provincial governments did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 22, 2024.