Structure fire in Abbotsford leads to warning of potential toxic smoke

A structure fire in Abbotsford, B.C., may be causing toxic smoke, leading to a warning for residents in some areas to stay inside.

The Abbotsford Police Department posted on social media at about 6:45 a.m. Wednesday saying it was aware of a large fire near Sumas Mountain Road and North Parallel Road. The department said the fire was at a vehicle holding lot and was blowing large plumes of smoke northwest.

"Residents in the area … of the blowing smoke are encouraged to stay indoors due to the potential of the smoke being toxic," the notice said.

News of the fire comes the same morning as the city's mayor is scheduled to give an update on what's been called a catastrophic flooding situation.

The city sounded the alarm Tuesday night that the Barrowtown Pump Station was at risk of being overwhelmed, which would see even more water flow into the already flooded Sumas Prairie.

The Barrowtown Pump Station is about 10 kilometres away from the site of the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.