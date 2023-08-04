Striking hotel workers protest outside YVR, call out Air Canada for lack of support
Dozens of Richmond hotel workers rallied outside Vancouver International Airport Friday morning, protesting Air Canada’s lack of support for their union's strike action.
"Air Canada is sending its airline guests across our picket lines," said Sharan Pawa, United Here Local 40 spokesperson.
“We’re here to protest that, to ask Air Canada to respect our striking hotel worker members and also their own guests, and not send their own airline passengers across the picket line and put them in the middle of a labour dispute.”
Air Canada told CTV News it doesn't comment on third-party matters.
Pawa says other airlines including Westjet, Porter and Japan Airlines have accommodated the union's request, sending any passengers whose flights may be delayed or canceled to other hotels in the area.
Approximately 200 hotel staff across three Richmond hotels walked off the job in mid-June. The union's main demand is higher wages.
"Many of the workers have been there for, you know, over 10 years. Long-term staff. So they're fighting for living wages," said Pawa.
The union includes, among other positions, house-cleaning workers, front desk employees, and restaurant staff. The current liveable wage in Vancouver is $24.08 an hour.
Pawa says the union and its employer, Larco Hospitality, haven't spoken in weeks.
One expert tells CTV News with the current economic and affordability climate, he's not surprised the negotiations have stalled.
“You’ve got employees that are really critical for your operations that need more money to live and some of these businesses, in some cases, can’t afford it," said Cameron Laker, CEO of Mindfield. "So it’s a bit of a challenge. They deserve more money, they should get more money and some of the businesses just flat out can’t afford it in their model without jacking prices so much that it threatens their own business.”
He says similar disputes are playing out across the country in various industries, whether private or public sector. Laker credits interest rates, inflation and staffing shortages in helping create a perfect storm for labour unrest.
"It's more challenging now to kind of figure out the staffing problem than I think it's ever been," said Laker, who's been working in the staffing and recruiting field for 18 years.
CTV News reached out to Larco Hospitality for comment but didn't receive a response.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
9 Canadians among hundreds ill at Scout event as heatwave hits South Korea
Hundreds of attendees, including nine Canadians, at the 25th World Scout Jamboree in South Korea have fallen ill as the country experiences an extended heat wave.
Health Canada approves 1st RSV vaccine for adults age 60 and over
Health Canada has approved the first vaccine for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) for adults age 60 and over.
'It happens so regularly': New study argues for lowering the age of breast cancer screening in Canada
Breast cancer screening for women age 50 and older in Canada is widely accepted but a new study shows there is a higher chance of survival for women who live in a community where the screening age is lowered to 40.
Thousands overwhelm New York's Union Square for streamer giveaway, tossing chairs and pounding cars
A crowd of thousands that packed Manhattan's Union Square for a popular livestreamer's hyped giveaway got out of hand Friday afternoon, with some in the crowd clambering on vehicles, hurling chairs and throwing punches, leaving police struggling to rein in the chaos.
Researchers call for storm-resistant measures in provincial building codes
As severe weather events such as tornadoes and derechos occur more often, researchers are calling for new provincial building code measures to better protect homes.
Kremlin critic Navalny convicted of extremism and sentenced to 19 years in prison
A Russian court convicted imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny on charges of extremism and sentenced him to 19 years in prison on Friday. Navalny is already serving a nine-year term on a variety of charges that he says were politically motivated.
Mark Margolis, 'Breaking Bad' and 'Better Call Saul' actor, dead at 83
Mark Margolis, a veteran actor known for his performances on 'Breaking Bad' and 'Better Call Saul,' has died.
Nagorno-Karabakh: Canada says Armenians face 'deteriorating humanitarian situation'
The Canadian government is again blaming Azerbaijan for escalating tensions in its Nagorno-Karabakh region, saying it is concerned about the 'deteriorating humanitarian situation' for Armenians living in that region.
Movie weapons supervisor waives right to preliminary hearing in fatal shooting by Alec Baldwin
The woman who was overseeing the use of weapons on the movie set where Alec Baldwin fatally shot a cinematographer agreed Friday to forgo a preliminary hearing that would have provided court testimony from dozens of people, including eyewitnesses to the shooting.
Vancouver Island
-
Smooth sailing Friday morning for beleaguered BC Ferries
It was strangely quiet at Swartz Bay terminal Friday morning, even though the B.C. Day long weekend is expected to be the busiest weekend of the year for BC Ferries.
-
Leave bats where they are, group advises as pup season arrives
A Victoria conservation group warns Islanders may see more bats around their homes and even on the ground, as pups are learning to fly this time of year.
-
'We scrounge for that money': Victoria family struggling to afford parking in low-income building
A family living in low-income housing in Victoria, B.C., says they're struggling to afford their $400 monthly parking fees, which amount to one-third of their rent.
Calgary
-
String of break-ins puts Inglewood businesses on edge
Six break-ins and a daytime robbery have businesses in Inglewood scratching their heads -- and beefing up security.
-
Calgary man faces 70 charges in connection with 25 southern Alberta break-and-enters
A Calgary man has been charged with 70 offences in connection with 25 break-and-enters in Calgary, Lethbridge, Raymond, Coaldale, Vulcan and Strathmore and Diamond Valley.
-
Severe thunderstorm watch ended for Foothills County area
A severe thunderstorm watch issued by Environment Canada ended for the foothills early Friday evening.
Edmonton
-
Alberta's moratorium on renewable energy projects 'large mistake': national advocate
The Alberta government faced criticism Friday for its decision to pause renewable energy projects in the province for six months.
-
Body found in burning vehicle Friday morning, police seeking security footage
A body was found in a burning vehicle in northeast Edmonton in the early hours Friday.
-
Machete attacks in northeast Edmonton lead to attempted murder, aggravated assault charges for B.C. man
A B.C. man faces an attempted murder charge among others following a violent machete attack on multiple people overnight Monday in northeast Edmonton.
Toronto
-
Video shows stolen truck slamming into stopped traffic at Brampton intersection
New video has surfaced showing a multi-vehicle crash in Brampton that police say was caused by the driver of a stolen pickup truck.
-
Boy impaled by scooter in Scarborough taken to hospital
Toronto police say a boy was impaled after falling off his scooter in Scarborough’s Malvern area on Friday afternoon.
-
Violent car theft in Caledon caught on video as police seek suspect
Police have released a video showing a violent car theft in Caledon last May involving a suspect wanted for several similar incidents in Peel Region.
Montreal
-
All aboard: A round-up of the REM's eventful first week in service
Montreal's new light-rail train (REM) has had an eventful first week, marked by three service interruptions, a possible lightning strike, passengers mistakenly taken to the garage and the service's absence on the Google Maps platform.
-
Montreal General Hospital wants rape kit protocol changed after woman's ordeal
The Montreal General Hospital is calling for a revision of the city-wide protocol used to treat sexual assault victims following reports of a French-speaking woman's struggle to obtain a rape kit.
-
After serious collision in Italy, woman stuck on surgery wait list in Montreal
A family vacation in the Italian countryside quickly turned into a nightmare for Maggie Dunphy after she crashed her rented Vespa in the middle of the road and shattered several bones. The Montreal resident says her nightmare was made worse, however, by Quebec's health-care system after returning home to get proper treatment.
Winnipeg
-
Ukrainian woman in Manitoba claiming former employer has failed to pay her all owed wages
A Ukrainian woman living in Winnipeg is speaking out saying her former employer has failed to pay her and several other Ukrainian employees.
-
Officials reminding people to be safe on the roads this August long weekend
The August long weekend is upon us and in Manitoba, it's another chance for people to head up to the lake or cabin and enjoy what summer has to offer.
-
Local businesses reap benefits of world sporting event
Winnipeg is proving to the biggest winner of the World Police and Fire Games.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon house fire sparked by 'careless disposal' of barbecue ashes
A summer barbecue ended in flames for a Saskatoon family.
-
Sask. woman struggles with warranty woes as SUV problems pile up
Julie Windsor says her 2015 Nissan Rogue has caused her nothing but problems ever since she bought it last October.
-
'We're nudists, not nuts': Sask. naturalist club celebrates 50 years
A naturalist club in Saskatchewan is celebrating 50 years of offering an 'oasis' for those interested in living a nudist lifestyle.
Regina
-
'We're nudists, not nuts': Sask. naturalist club celebrates 50 years
A naturalist club in Saskatchewan is celebrating 50 years of offering an 'oasis' for those interested in living a nudist lifestyle.
-
City of Regina set to deliver 67,000 green bins as compost program gets underway
The City of Regina is rolling out the green bins in anticipation of its new food and yard waste program.
-
'Never going to be another': Buffy Sainte-Marie steps away from live performances
An icon, a trailblazer, a hometown hero — there are a lot of ways to describe Buffy Sainte Marie.
Atlantic
-
Emergency alert delays in West Hants during the Nova Scotia floods
Nearly two hours passed between when firefighters in West Hants believed an emergency alert was needed and when it went out during flash flooding two weeks ago, and dozens of people didn’t receive it.
-
Housing shortage: Nova Scotia invests $1.3 million in provincewide home-sharing app
The provincial government announced today it will spend $1.3 million over two years to expand its partnership with an online home-sharing platform known as Happipad.
-
NB Power says bringing electricity via Atlantic Loop could be cost-prohibitive
New Brunswick's power utility has questioned the viability of the Atlantic Loop energy project because of the potential costs.
London
-
London, Ont. business owner speaks out after security cameras capture suspicious behaviour
Joe O’Neil operates his family funeral home in London's downtown core, and his business is a frequent victim of theft and property damage. Yet one incident, where no crime was committed, has left him shaking his head.
-
'Thousands' of fish found dead in Ausable River near Port Franks, Ont.
The overwhelming numbers of dead fish that Jennifer Powell encountered as she paddled up the Ausable River this week absolutely shocked her.
-
London, Ont. man sentenced for role in Grant Norton homicide case
Grant Norton was friends with Joseph Hodgkin, 52, for a long time. However in the middle of the night on July 7, 2020, an intoxicated Hodgkin was called to a woman's home in the area of Adelaide and Ada streets area requesting help.
Northern Ontario
-
American man fined $45K for altering shoreline on Georgian Bay property
Making unauthorized changes to the shoreline of a waterfront property in northern Ontario has cost another man thousands of dollars in fines.
-
Sudbury woman wins human rights battle, province must rewrite rules for guide dog benefits
The Ontario Human Rights Tribunal has ruled in favour of a Sudbury woman who was denied guide dog benefit funding because her pup didn’t meet the province’s training criteria.
-
Long weekend brings drop in gas prices, but little change in northern Ont.
The start of the long weekend has brought an atypical decrease in gas prices in Ontario – but not in much of the north.
Kitchener
-
Former Kitchener neurologist addresses specific sexual assault allegations during trial
A former Kitchener neurologist charged with sexually assaulting dozens of female patients is now reacting to each of the allegations from the stand at his trial.
-
'We’re kind of losing money': Businesses share frustrations about Hespeler Village road closures for weekly event
A seasonal street closure in Cambridge is causing concern for some business owners.
-
Crews put out fire at Waterloo home
Waterloo Fire says no one was home when flames broke at a townhouse on Harvard Road Friday afternoon.