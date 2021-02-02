VANCOUVER -- The union representing workers on a key commuter link between Richmond and Vancouver says it has reached a tentative agreement with their members' employer.

The British Columbia Government and Service Employees' Union announced the deal Tuesday between Canada Line workers and system operator Protrans, a subsidiary of SNC-Lavalin.

The union says in a statement the deal comes after 13 months without a contract and more than 40 bargaining sessions, including close to 40 hours since Sunday morning.

Union president Stephanie Smith says the goal of members has been to get a fair contract.

Details of the tentative agreement will not be released until members of the bargaining unit vote on it.

In a statement, Protrans said it is “optimistic” a fair agreement has been reached for both sides.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 2, 2021.