The union that represents Canada Line workers has issued a 72-hour strike notice following months of fruitless negotiations.

The notice was announced Friday afternoon by the B.C. Government and Service Employees' Union, which said even recent mediation brought "no significant progress" on workers' key issues.

"This dispute is about front-line workers fighting for the respect and support they deserve," union president Stephanie Smith said in a news release.

“The bottom line is our members are demanding fair compensation, meaningful sick benefits, and basic respect from their employer for the vital services they’ve provided to our communities, especially during the pandemic.”

One of the union's main goals is wage parity between Canada Line workers and SkyTrain workers. Members already voted 98 per cent in favour of strike action back in November.

The BCGEU said it remains hopeful a deal can be reached without a Canada Line service disruption, and that another bargaining date has been set for Jan. 31.

"We know the bargaining table is the best way to get there and we are willing to use every minute of the next 72 hours to get that done. If those efforts fail, our members are prepared to take the next step," Smith said.

Protrans BC, which operates the Canada Line, issued a statement Friday saying it also "remains committed to bargaining towards a fair agreement for both parties."