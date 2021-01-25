RICHMOND, B.C. -- A Richmond, B.C., woman is sharing the story of what she is describing as an uncalled for alleged assault on a Canada Line SkyTrain platform.

In an interview with CTV News Vancouver, Shannon Pang said she was walking down the stairs at Richmond-Brighouse station, when a man made eye contact with her and pushed her over as he passed by.

“I was quite shocked. I didn’t know what to do but get back up,” Pang said.

“I ran after him onto the train and confronted him. I was yelling at him, ‘Why did you push me?’”

She said it happened during the evening commute home at about 5:30.

“He didn’t say anything. He just stared at me with a smug look and a blank stare. No remorse, nothing,” Pang added.

She explained the man was also not wearing a mask which is in contradiction with TransLink policies and those of the provincial health officer.

Pang said she takes the train to and home from work everyday and has never had anything like this happen to her before.

She reported the incident to transit police and an investigation has started.

“At this point we haven’t been able to review the CCTV footage to determine what happened or if a criminal offence did occur,” said Const. Mike Yake with Metro Vancouver Transit Police.

Police describe the man involved as a white male in his 30s, approximately 6'3" with a slim build and dark brown hair.

Yake is also asking anyone with information regarding this suspect's identity or who witnessed this incident to contact the Metro Vancouver Transit Police at 604-515-8300.

Pang said she wasn’t seriously hurt but has been emotionally shaken up from the incident.

“I have been dealing with emotions of anger and helplessness,” she said.

"I don't want this to happen to anyone ever."

Pang also said the incident could have been racially motivated, but hopes that isn’t the case.