Strike action by tugboat workers strands cruise ship in Vancouver: passengers

Thousands of cruise ship passengers are stranded in Vancouver, apparently due to a strike by tugboat workers.

The Celebrity Eclipse was supposed to depart Sunday afternoon, but is now stuck in the Port of Vancouver.

The ship was bound for Alaska and was scheduled to leave at 5 p.m. Sunday, it remained moored Monday morning with a barge attached to it.

It’s unclear exactly how many passengers are on board at this point, but the Eclipse has capacity for more than 2,800 people.

Passengers reached out to CTV News Vancouver, saying the delay appears to have been caused by strike action by unionized marine transportation workers for Seaspan.

The Canadian Merchant Service Guild started job action on all 30 Seaspan tugs in B.C. on Thursday after contract negotiations reached a standstill.

The union represents the majority of captains and officers across the country.

Tugboats escort and help dock large vessels like container ships, oil tankers and tow barges.

The delay in departing will likely impact how many stops this ship will be able to make, if it ends up leaving at all.

Several passengers said their vacations were ruined and they were frustrated by the lack of communication from the cruise line.

CTV News has reached out to the union, Seaspan, and the cruise line for comment.