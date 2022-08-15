Strike action: B.C.'s largest public sector union to picket BC Liquor Store warehouses

A union representing tens of thousands of government workers says it will begin job action Monday.

The BC General Employees' Union handed the province 72 hours' strike notice Friday after months of bargaining.

The union says it plans to set up picket lines at four BC Liquor Distribution Branch wholesale and distribution centres at 3:30 p.m. Monday.

Delta Distribution Centre– 7003 72nd St., Delta, B.C.

Kamloops Distribution Centre – 9881 Dallas Dr., Kamloops, B.C.

Richmond Distribution Centre – 3389 No 6 Rd., Richmond, B.C.

Victoria Wholesale Customer Centre – 2291 Government St., Victoria, B.C.

Union members at the Wholesale Customer Centre and the Customer Care Centre (cannabis division) in Burnaby will also be participating in job action, but there will not be a picket line at that location.

“Retail liquor and cannabis stores will not be part of this phase of job action,” said the BCGEU in a news release early Monday morning.

The most recent collective agreement between the union and the Public Service Agency expired back in April.

Negotiations have been underway since February, but so far, no deal has been reached.

In June, union members voted 95 per cent in favour of job action.

They want five per cent pay boosts each year for two years or a raise to match the cost of living, whichever is higher.

The PSA sent an offer directly to members last month, a deal that included a nearly 11 per cent increase over three years, plus a $2,500 dollar per member signing bonus.

The BCGEU represents 33,000 workers including wildfire fighters, correctional officers, and BC Liquor and Cannabis store employees.

CTV News has reached out to Finance Minister Selena Robinson for comment, but was told she is not available.