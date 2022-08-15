Strike action: B.C.'s largest public sector union to picket BC Liquor Store warehouses
A union representing tens of thousands of government workers says it will begin job action Monday.
The BC General Employees' Union handed the province 72 hours' strike notice Friday after months of bargaining.
The union says it plans to set up picket lines at four BC Liquor Distribution Branch wholesale and distribution centres at 3:30 p.m. Monday.
- Delta Distribution Centre– 7003 72nd St., Delta, B.C.
- Kamloops Distribution Centre – 9881 Dallas Dr., Kamloops, B.C.
- Richmond Distribution Centre – 3389 No 6 Rd., Richmond, B.C.
- Victoria Wholesale Customer Centre – 2291 Government St., Victoria, B.C.
Union members at the Wholesale Customer Centre and the Customer Care Centre (cannabis division) in Burnaby will also be participating in job action, but there will not be a picket line at that location.
“Retail liquor and cannabis stores will not be part of this phase of job action,” said the BCGEU in a news release early Monday morning.
The BCGEU gave the provincial government 72-hours' strike notice on Friday.
The most recent collective agreement between the union and the Public Service Agency expired back in April.
Negotiations have been underway since February, but so far, no deal has been reached.
In June, union members voted 95 per cent in favour of job action.
They want five per cent pay boosts each year for two years or a raise to match the cost of living, whichever is higher.
The PSA sent an offer directly to members last month, a deal that included a nearly 11 per cent increase over three years, plus a $2,500 dollar per member signing bonus.
The BCGEU represents 33,000 workers including wildfire fighters, correctional officers, and BC Liquor and Cannabis store employees.
CTV News has reached out to Finance Minister Selena Robinson for comment, but was told she is not available.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada less than halfway to Afghan resettlement goal one year after Taliban takeover
A year after the Taliban seized control of Kabul, Canada's resettlement efforts have lagged behind official targets and the efforts to help those fleeing the war in Ukraine. More than 17,300 Afghans have arrived in Canada since last August compared to 71,800 Ukrainians who have come to Canada in 2022 alone.
British regulator 1st in world to OK Moderna's updated COVID booster
British drug regulators have become the first in the world to authorize an updated version of Moderna's coronavirus vaccine that aims to protect against the original virus and the omicron variant.
Canada home prices and sales fall again in July
Canada's average resale home price fell 4.5% from a year ago in July and was down 5.4% on the month as buyers continued to sit on the sidelines amid rising borrowing costs.
Anne Heche taken off life support, 9 days after car crash
Anne Heche, the Emmy-winning film and television actor whose dramatic Hollywood rise in the 1990s and accomplished career contrasted with personal chapters of turmoil, died of injuries from a fiery car crash. She was 53.
China announces new drills as U.S. delegation visits Taiwan
China announced more military drills around Taiwan as the self-governing island's president met with members of a new U.S. congressional delegation on Monday, threatening to renew tensions between Beijing and Washington just days after a similar visit by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi angered China.
Afghanistan marks 1 year since Taliban seizure as woes mount
The Taliban on Monday marked a year since they seized the Afghan capital of Kabul, a rapid takeover that triggered a hasty escape of the nation's Western-backed leaders and transformed the country.
Iran denies involvement but justifies Salman Rushdie attack
An Iranian government official denied on Monday that Tehran was involved in the assault on author Salman Rushdie, though he justified the stabbing in remarks that represented the Islamic Republic's first public comments on the attack.
About 4,000 beagles destined for drug experiments finding new homes
About 4,000 beagles are looking for homes after animal rescue organizations started removing them from a Virginia facility that bred them to be sold to laboratories for drug experiments.
Brothers dead after SUV crashes into North Carolina restaurant, police say
A sport utility vehicle crashed into a North Carolina fast-food restaurant on Sunday, killing two sibling customers, police said.
Vancouver Island
-
6 arrested after standoff with police at Campbell River home
An hours-long standoff between heavily armed police and the occupants of a home in Campbell River has ended with six arrests, Mounties say.
-
U.S. authorities working to keep orcas away from 'pollution incident' off Vancouver Island
The U.S. Coast Guard and other agencies are responding to a sunken vessel leaking fuel in Haro Strait, between Vancouver Island and San Juan Island.
-
'It's really exciting': Rare white orca spotted on northern Vancouver Island
Orca sightings on Vancouver Island aren't rare, but they're always thrilling, and that was especially true for a group of aquaculture workers on the North Island this week.
Calgary
-
Search underway for missing teens in northwest Calgary
The Calgary Police Service is seeking tips from the public after two teenage sisters failed to return to their home in the northwest neighbourhood of Sage Hill on Sunday.
-
Warm week prompts wildfire concerns in Alberta
With temperatures expected to hover around the 30 C mark throughout much of Alberta for the rest of the week, the risk of wildfire is on the rise and 35 fires are currently active in the province.
-
Environmental groups raise concerns about proposed Calgary-to-Banff passenger train
Conservation advocates and experts are concerned a proposal for a Calgary-to-Banff passenger train is chugging along without addressing some key environmental issues in and around the national park.
Edmonton
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: The heat goes on
The warm, dry spell continues for Edmonton and area this week...as well as most of central and north-central Alberta.
-
Environmental groups raise concerns about proposed Calgary-to-Banff passenger train
Conservation advocates and experts are concerned a proposal for a Calgary-to-Banff passenger train is chugging along without addressing some key environmental issues in and around the national park.
-
Smith takes aim at Kenney's sovereignty act comments, asks premier to 'respect' leadership contest
Jason Kenney and United Conservative Party leadership hopeful Danielle Smith traded words about her proposed sovereignty act this weekend, with Smith saying the premier should not interfere in the contest.
Toronto
-
Firefighter injured battling two-alarm fire in North York
Toronto Fire Services are battling a two-alarm, residential fire in North York Monday morning.
-
Dozens of families scrambling to find new child care provider after Ajax daycare forced to close by end of month
The abrupt closure of an Ajax daycare in two weeks time has left more than a hundred families scrambling to find a new space for their children.
-
Construction work now underway to make Toronto's Museum Station more accessible
Construction work is set to get underway today on a project that will improve access to the TTC's Museum Station.
Montreal
-
Quebec launches another COVID-19 vaccination campaign for seniors
Quebec health authorities are launching another COVID-19 booster vaccination campaign.
-
Quebec auditor general releasing review on province's finances ahead of election
Quebec's auditor general is releasing her review on the finance minister's pre-election report on the province's finances.
-
Car, scooter destroyed in suspicious fire in Cote-des-Neiges
Montreal police is investigating after a vehicle was set aflame in the Côte-des-Neiges—Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough.
Winnipeg
-
'Absolutely devastating': Struggling duty-free stores call for end to ArriveCan app
Duty-free shops along Canada's border, like the one in Emerson, are continuing to report record low sales.
-
Weather conditions favourable for 'severe' storms in parts of Manitoba
Environment Canada is warning Manitobans that conditions are favourable in parts of the province for the development of “severe” thunderstorms that could cause strong winds, large hail, and heavy rain.
-
Police looking for suspects after two injured in unrelated Saturday morning incidents
Winnipeg Police are investigating a pair of unrelated incidents that took place early Saturday morning.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon Hilltops kick off regular season with victory over Winnipeg
The Saskatoon Hilltops season opened Sunday with the team’s home-opener against the Winnipeg Rifles at Gordie Howe Park.
-
Tennis ball sized hail reported in Barrier Lake: Environment Canada
Parts of central Saskatchewan were battered by severe thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening of Aug 13.
-
Riders break 3 game losing streak with win over Elks
Roughriders quarterback Cody Fajardo scored a pair of rushing touchdowns and one through the air as the Riders snapped a three game losing skid Saturday night with a 34-23 win in Edmonton.
Regina
-
WATCH
WATCH | Indigenous Circle: Recapping the papal visit
Watch this week’s special episode of Indigenous Circle, recapping Pope Francis’ journey to Canada and his historic apology.
-
'I'm addicted already': Local club introduces beginners to motorcycle racing
The Prairie Sport Riders Association (PSRA) aims to provide a welcoming, family-friendly atmosphere when it comes to the sport of motorcycle racing.
-
British regulator 1st in world to OK Moderna's updated COVID booster
British drug regulators have become the first in the world to authorize an updated version of Moderna's coronavirus vaccine that aims to protect against the original virus and the omicron variant.
Atlantic
-
'I have to fight for myself': Quadriplegic man says N.S. government told him to live in a hospital
A diving accident at 14-years-old left Brian Parker paralyzed from the chest down. Now at age 49, he's without the person who was caring for him full-time until just last week, after his 68-year-old mother was diagnosed with breast cancer.
-
Concerns about stigmatizing queer communities grow as Monkeypox comes to New Brunswick
Locally, LGBTQ+ people fear the messaging is coming across as targeting the queer community, similar to former HIV/AIDS messaging.
-
Colonial Building in Newfoundland won't be renamed after all: provincial government
The Newfoundland and Labrador government says it will not be changing the name of the Colonial Building in downtown St. John's.
London
-
Woodstock, Ont. doctor wanted on child pornography charges arrested
A Woodstock, Ont. doctor wanted for several child pornography related offences has been arrested.
-
Motorcyclist killed in crash east of Woodstock, Ont.
A motorcycle rider has died following a Sunday night crash near Woodstock, Ont.
-
Chance of showers possible throughout the week for London, Ont.
There's a slight chance of showers to kick off the work week in London, Ont.
Northern Ontario
-
Homicide arrest made by Sudbury police
Police now confirm the incident on Aug. 11 on Spruce Street in Sudbury is considered a homicide.
-
Sudburians gather to celebrate Pakistani independence
It was a sea of people wearing green and white at the James Jerome Sports Complex Sunday morning as Sudburians gathered to mark Pakistan Independence Day. This is the 75th anniversary of the country's independence from British colonial rule.
-
Flour Mill Community Farm holding annual Open Farm Wednesday
The Flour Mill Community Farm’s 6th annual Open Farm is an opportunity for the community to tour the space, sample some of the farm’s produce and enjoy local musical entertainment live.
Kitchener
-
Former Waterloo Region family remembers nine-year-old after search comes to tragic end
A family that recently moved from Waterloo Region is remembering the life of their nine-year-old boy after the search for him came to a tragic end.
-
Woodstock, Ont. doctor wanted on child pornography charges arrested
A Woodstock, Ont. doctor wanted for several child pornography related offences has been arrested.
-
Kitchener man watches as car slams into his house, driver charged
When Carmelo Mazza went to get his mail on Friday morning, he never imagined on his walk home he would witness a car crash into his home at the exact spot he typically sits.