Stretch of Highway 97 impacted by rockslide reopening to 2 lanes of traffic

    The rockslide that closed Highway 97 north of Summerland this week is a repeat of a slide that occurred in 2008, and is significantly larger than the amount of debris that ended up on the roadway. The rockslide that closed Highway 97 north of Summerland this week is a repeat of a slide that occurred in 2008, and is significantly larger than the amount of debris that ended up on the roadway.

    Highway 97 between Summerland and Peachland will reopen to two lanes of traffic Friday at noon, as work to stabilize the route after a massive rockslide continues.

    The Ministry of Transportation announced the move Thursday, describing the progress crews have made.

    "Contractors built a lock-block wall to protect the highway from falling rock. In addition, a 150-metre berm between the lock-block wall and the bottom of the slope was constructed to temporarily address slope movement," a news release from the ministry says.

    "Construction of permanent stabilization measures will continue."

    Drivers are being told to prepare for the possibility of sudden closures, particularly in the event of heavy rainfall.

    On Aug. 28, the slide sent 3,000 cubic metres of material tumbling onto the roadway about one kilometre north of Summerland, between Bridgeman and North Beach roads. prompting an evacuation alert for several nearby properties.

    The route reopened to single-lane-alternating traffic on Sept. 11.

