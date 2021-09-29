Storm brings more rain, wind warnings to B.C.'s South Coast

Vancouver -

Another fall storm was expected to bring rain and wind to B.C.'s South Coast Wednesday night, prompting a series of weather warnings from Environment and Climate Change Canada.

Rainfall warnings have been issued for Metro Vancouver and Howe Sound, while the Sunshine Coast, Haida Gwaii and Eastern Vancouver Island are all under wind warnings.

Farther north, special weather statements have been issued for the Central Coast and the North Coast, each of them warning of wind gusts up to 100 kilometres per hour overnight.

"Winds may break branches and toss loose objects," the statements read. "Power outages are possible. Please monitor forecasts for the latest updates."

In the Lower Mainland, wind gusts are expected to top out around 70 kilometres per hour, according to Environment Canada.

Between 50 and 70 millimetres of rain are expected overnight in Metro Vancouver, with totals "possibly exceeding" 90 millimetres in Howe Sound and in the North Shore mountains, the weather agency said.

The wind warnings for Eastern Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast call for sustained winds of 70 kilometres per hour, with gusts up to 90, while Haida Gwaii residents can expect even higher wind speeds.

The approaching storm prompted BC Ferries to cancel several sailings between the mainland and Vancouver Island, with cancellations affecting the Tsawwassen-Duke Point, Powell River-Comox, Quadra Island-Cortes Island and Brentwood Bay-Mill Bay routes.

Earlier in the day, mechanical issues had forced cancellations of several sailings on the Tsawwassen-Swartz Bay route.