    • Stolen dog found, returned : North Vancouver RCMP

    The golden retriever named Amber is seen in this photo handed out by the North Vancouver RCMP. The golden retriever named Amber is seen in this photo handed out by the North Vancouver RCMP.
    Mounties in North Vancouver say a suspect is in custody and a golden retriever has been rescued after an alleged theft Monday afternoon.

    Police took to social media to appeal for information after someone reportedly snatched a six-year-old golden retriever named Amber from in front of the Shoppers Drug Mart on Lonsdale Avenue and East 13th Street while her owner was inside.

    About an hour and a half later, the North Vancouver RCMP posted an update saying Amber had been found, and thanking people for sharing the original post.

