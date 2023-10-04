Vancouver

    • Stanley Park's Halloween train cancelled for 4th year in a row

    Decorations from the annual Stanley Park Ghost Train are seen in an image from October 2019. (Instagram: StanleyParkRailway/Tim Matheson) Decorations from the annual Stanley Park Ghost Train are seen in an image from October 2019. (Instagram: StanleyParkRailway/Tim Matheson)

    Yet again, the Stanley Park Ghost Train will be absent from this year’s Halloween festivities, the Vancouver Park Board announced Wednesday.

    The cancellation marks the fourth year in a row the beloved miniature train attraction won’t be running.

    The park board axed the Ghost Train last year after it failed a technical inspection and needed repairs. Officials said at the time that the vintage train would be back up and running by the 2022 winter holiday season, but Christmas came and went without the maintenance being complete.

    “Over the past year, the Park Board has been steadfast in its commitment to bringing the train back into service following its temporary closure. This work involved a comprehensive assessment and a thorough analysis of the ride system,” the board wrote in a news release Wednesday.

    “The vintage train equipment, some of which is more than 60 years old, requires specialized parts that are challenging to obtain.”

    The park board said it has finally acquired the necessary parts to repair the train, and it is working to get it back in service as soon as possible.

    It added the goal is to have the train ready by November, pending approval by Technical Safety B.C. That means the train could be back at last for the 2023 Bright Nights festival.

    The park board said the train’s reopening date will be revealed in the coming weeks.

    The Ghost Train was first cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Then in 2021, the event was halted because of coyote concerns in Stanley Park. This is the second year the train has been out of service due to maintenance needs.

    Vancouver Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada-India tensions: How we got here and what's at stake

    In the past month, Canada has accused the Indian government of being involved in a murder on Canadian soil and India has ordered Canada to remove most of its diplomats from the country. Here's how the two countries got to this point, as well as what's at stake if tensions don't ease.

    Rideau Hall apologizes for honouring Nazi veteran, Trudeau 'carefully' considering unsealing records

    Rideau Hall is apologizing for the historic appointment of a man who fought for a Nazi unit in the Second World War, to the Order of Canada. Now, Gov. Gen. Mary Simon's office says it is examining two subsequent medals granted in the last two decades. This, as Jewish advocacy groups say the recent and resurfacing recognitions further make their case for the need to unseal Holocaust-related records.

    Vancouver Island

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News