VANCOUVER -- A local health authority is warning the public of two cases of COVID-19 in workers at care facilities in B.C.'s Lower Mainland.

One case is in a staff member at PICS Assisted Living Facility, located in Surrey.

That person is self-isolating at home, Fraser Health said in a statement Tuesday.

Another case has been confirmed at Chartwell Carrington House Retirement Residence, where Fraser Health has declared an outbreak.

A rapid response team is at the site in Mission, and that staff member is also self-isolating.

This is a developing news story and will be updated.