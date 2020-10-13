Advertisement
Staff members at care facilities in Surrey, Mission have COVID-19: Fraser Health
Published Tuesday, October 13, 2020 1:14PM PDT
Chartwell Carrington House Retirement Residence is pictured in Mission, B.C., in an image from Google Street View.
VANCOUVER -- A local health authority is warning the public of two cases of COVID-19 in workers at care facilities in B.C.'s Lower Mainland.
One case is in a staff member at PICS Assisted Living Facility, located in Surrey.
That person is self-isolating at home, Fraser Health said in a statement Tuesday.
Another case has been confirmed at Chartwell Carrington House Retirement Residence, where Fraser Health has declared an outbreak.
A rapid response team is at the site in Mission, and that staff member is also self-isolating.
This is a developing news story and will be updated.