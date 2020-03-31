VANCOUVER -- A staff member at a Langley care home has tested positive for COVID-19, local health officials say.

According to Fraser Health, a staff member at the Langley Lodge, which is owned by the Langley Care Society, is in self-isolation at home. The health authority was notified of the positive test result Monday evening.

Fraser Health said Tuesday "enhanced control measures" are now in place at the facility. The health authority is working with staff to identify anyone who may have been exposed.

Residents who may have been exposed will be tested for the virus, Fraser Health said, adding that the investigation of who falls into that category is still ongoing. Staff or residents exhibiting symptoms will also be tested.

"During this time, Fraser Health will have a presence at the site to take any further actions required and support the facility," a statement from Fraser Health says.

"This includes dedicated people to address quality, answer questions from staff, residents and family, and provide active checks of symptoms with staff and residents."

Fraser Health officials could not confirm whether the staff member had worked at other long-term care facilities over the last two weeks, before the positive test result was announced.

"The investigation is underway but what we know is when we identify situations like this, we limit the one place people can work. We don't allow staff to go to other sites, just in case to be extra prudent," said Martin Lavoie, chief medical officer for Fraser Health.

On March 26, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced an order that limits the movement of some health-care workers between different facilities to help reduce the spread of the virus.

More than a dozen other care homes have been impacted by the virus in the Lower Mainland.

The first local care home to be impacted by the virus was the Lynn Valley Care Centre in North Vancouver. More than half of the province's 19 deaths related to the virus were residents of that care home.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.