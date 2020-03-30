VANCOUVER -- Another care home in the Lower Mainland has been hit with the novel coronavirus, health officials say.

Notices have been sent to families of residents at the Royal Arch Masonic Home in Vancouver's Champlain Heights neighbourhood.

A spokesperson for Vancouver Coastal Health confirmed with CTV News Vancouver that someone associated with the facility has tested positive for COVID-19. They did not indicate whether it was a health-care worker or a resident.

On Saturday, Shaughnessy Care Centre in Port Coquitlam became the region's 12th care home to be affected by the virus. On that day, provincial health officials reported 92 new cases of COVID-19, bringing B.C.'s total number of cases up to 884.

Some 45 per cent of people who have had the virus in B.C. are now considered recovered, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Saturday. That equates to 396 people who tested positive and are now recovered.