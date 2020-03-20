VANCOUVER -- The novel coronavirus has hit another long-term care home in British Columbia.

A staff member at Dufferin Care Centre in Coquitlam has tested positive for the virus and is being kept in self-isolation at home, health officials announced Friday.

Dufferin, which is owned by Retirement Concepts, marks the fourth care home in the province to report a case of COVID-19.

The Fraser Health Authority said it’s currently working to “identify anyone who may have been exposed and taking steps to protect the health of all staff, residents and families.”

Officials are also limiting guests to “essential visitors,” increasing cleaning and infection control measures, notifying families and barring Dufferin employees from working at any other facilities in order to prevent the possible spread of the virus.

Local outbreaks at care homes are major concern because people over 60 are more susceptible to COVID-19. Seven of the eight people who have died in British Columbia were residents of Lynn Valley Care Centre in North Vancouver, the first seniors’ home to report coronavirus cases.

Since then, the virus has infected one staff member at Hollyburn House in West Vancouver and one resident at Haro Park Centre in Vancouver.

This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the day.