Stabbing near White Rock Pier may have been unprovoked, Mounties say

Mounties say they're investigating a stabbing that happened near White Rock Pier Sunday night and are appealing to the public to help identify a suspect.

Officers were called to the pier at about 9 p.m. and, when they arrived, they found a 28-year-old victim with stab wounds. He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said they're exploring "all avenues" to identify, find and arrest a suspect, adding the motive remains unclear. Police said they don't believe the victim and suspect knew each other, "or that there was any confrontation prior to the incident."

"There were many people in the area and we are urging anyone who may have witnessed the incident or was taking photos/ videos in the area to contact police," said Staff Sgt. Rob Dixon in a news release. "Public safety is a priority so we are asking the public to assist us in our investigation to identify the suspect to prevent further incidents."

Few details were given about the possible suspect, but he was described by police as a Black man wearing a baseball cap and a grey hoodie.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call investigators at 778-545-4800.