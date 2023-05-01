Stabbing and shooting in Surrey just hours and blocks apart send 2 to hospital

Surrey, B.C. -

This weekend came to a violent conclusion in Surrey’s Whalley neighbourhood after a stabbing and shooting just hours apart.

RCMP say the two incidents do not appear to be related to each other beyond close timing and proximity.

Police were called to reports of a stabbing near King George Boulevard and Bentley Road just beforfe around 6 p.m. Sunday.

They found one man suffering from life-threatening stab wounds just outside the Whalley RCMP detachment.

Police had initially said the patient was rushed to hospital in critical condition, but provided an update late Monday morning.

“The 24-year-old victim was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries and has since been stabilized,” wrote Cpl. Vanessa Munn, of Surrey RCMP.

Investigators say that based on initial information, it appears that multiple male suspects arrived in a taxi and confronted the victim who was subsequently stabbed.

“Although the motive of this incident is unknown, the victim appears to have been targeted and was previously stabbed two weeks ago (April 15) in an incident onboard a Skytrain travelling through Surrey,” said Munn.

SHOOTING NEARBY

Two hours later, officers responded to a shooting near 108 Avenue and City Parkway.

The gunshots rang out just before 8 p.m.

RCMP say it’s unclear what motivated the violence, but one man was taken to hospital.

“Police attended and located a 36-year-old male victim suffering from non-life-threatening injuries,” said Munn.

Video taken from the scene shows a man covered in blood with some sort of head wound. He was loaded onto a stretcher and taken to hospital.

RCMP say three male suspects were seen fleeing the area on foot, but despite police efforts, were not located.

“The motive for the shooting has yet to be determined, however the victim is known to police,” said Munn.

The Surrey RCMP General Investigation Unit has taken over both investigations and is looking for witnesses and canvassing for video surveillance.

“There are no indications that either incident has links to the BC Gang Conflict,” said Munn.

The incidents come on the heels of a major decision about policing in the city.

On Friday, the public safety minister issued a strong recommendation that the city continue its transition to a municipal force.

The mayor remains adamant about sticking with her plan to retain the RCMP.

City council meets for the first time since the decision Monday night.