VANCOUVER -- The spring blossoms are coming to life and sunny days are ahead.

This is the time of year that many people look to switch out their winter wardrobes and freshen their closets for spring.

Style Expert, Erica Wark, shared how to stay stylish and on-trend this season.

She presented a variety of budget friendly options from WINNERS and Marshalls.

Wark shared that the season is all about dressing your best to feel your best.

Gravitating towards colour can make you feel good and ready to take on the day.

Wark suggests dipping your toes in the trend if you tend to typically stick to a more neutral colour palette.

Athleisure is a trend that continues into spring.

Muted tie-dye prints and more seasonally appropriate bike short sets are great options for incorporating the look in your wardrobe.

Wark shared that sheer fabrics in pastel colours and longer lengths were all the rage on the runways this year.

Maxi dresses are a great way to be comfortable while lounging at home, but can be accessorized to elevate the look.

Outfits to go from zoom meetings to happy hour are now a wardrobe staple.

A graphic tee and trendy cardigan can add personality and polish.

Nights on the town may be limited, but it is still special to get dressed up for date night.

Wark shared that earthy, rust tones are very flattering and on trend this season.

Check out the video from CTV Morning Live for more joyful dressing inspiration with WINNERS and Marshalls.

