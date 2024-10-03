Spooky season in full swing this weekend in Metro Vancouver

The calendar has flipped to October, there's an autumn chill in the air, and many of the events on offer this weekend in Metro Vancouver are, accordingly, Halloween-themed.

Here are some spooky and not-so-spooky activities to check out:

Fright Nights at the PNE

The PNE's annual Halloween attraction Fright Nights kicks off Friday.

Billed as "the largest haunt in Western Canada," the event features multiple haunted houses, Playland night rides, spooky foods and more.

Fright Nights will be open Friday through Sunday this weekend, then Thursday through Sunday for the next two weekends and every night from Oct. 24 through Halloween night. Admission starts at $33 this weekend, but rises to $51 or more on later dates.

Pumpkins After Dark

More than 10,000 pumpkins – some real and some synthetic, but all hand-carved – will be on display in Burnaby's Central Park beginning Thursday night.

"Pumpkins After Dark" features a "magical pathway of lit pumpkin sculptures and displays, with music, sounds and special effects," according to organizers.

The event also includes live pumpkin carving demonstrations and fall food treats. Ticket prices vary depending on date and time of admission, but start around $22 for adults. More information can be found on the event's website.

All Hallows' Eve Market

Organizers of the All Hallows' Eve Market promise two floors of "original, spooky, witchy, gothic, mysterious, strange and unusual wares" at Sapperton Hall in New Westminster this weekend.

The craft market runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $3, but children 12 and under get in free, and a portion of the market's proceeds will benefit the Royal Columbian Hospital Foundation.

White Rock and South Surrey Culture Crawl

Artists, businesses and community centres will welcome the public this weekend for the annual White Rock and South Surrey Culture Crawl.

The two-day event "celebrates arts, culture and heritage across the peninsula," the City of White Rock says on its website, where a full schedule of activities, exhibits and performances can be found.

Most events are free, but some are ticketed.

Run for the Cure

Sunday marks the return of Canada's largest annual one-day fundraiser for breast cancer research and patient support.

The CIBC Run for the Cure is taking place in 53 cities across the country, with in-person events scheduled for both Vancouver and Surrey on Sunday.

Registration for Vancouver's event will begin at 7:30 a.m. at Concord Pacific Place, with opening ceremonies at 8:30 and the one- and five-kilometre runs beginning at 9:30.

