SPCA offers emergency pet boarding to Gastown fire victims

As victims of Monday's devastating Gastown fire pick up the pieces of their lives, the B.C. SPCA is offering to care for their pets, free of charge.

The animal welfare organization said emergency boarding is available to anyone displaced by the fire that tore through the Winters Hotel, which contained dozens of units of low-income housing.

The SPCA has already taken in five cats and two kitten from the single-room occupancy hotel.

"We can only imagine how difficult and upsetting this is for these residents, so we are here to help in any way we can," Jodi Dunlop, manager of the SPCA's Vancouver branch, said in a news release.

"We are in regular touch with the building officials to let them know this service is available."

According to BC Housing, 144 residents were displaced by the fire that broke out on Abbott Street and sent massive plumes of smoke over Vancouver's downtown core.

About half lived in the Winters Hotel, which sustained extensive damage and will have to be demolished, while the others live in a neighbouring single-room occupancy hotel that sustained smoke damage.

It's unclear how long the demolition will take. On Friday, the City of Vancouver told CTV News staff are expecting to have a clearer timeline by early next week.

"Given the age and condition of the Winters Hotel following the fire, the demolition of the building will be complex," the city said in a statement.

"Staff are already assessing the most appropriate approach to demolish the building in a safe and expeditious way as well as procure the necessary expertise to execute the demolition plan."

On top of animal boarding, the SPCA said it is providing emergency funding for pet food and other supplies needed by the Gastown fire victims.

Dunlop said the organization provided more than 12,000 nights of free emergency boarding last year to victims of the wildfires, floods and other disasters, as well as to "individuals fleeing domestic violence or unable to care for their pet while in hospital."