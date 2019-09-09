

Alyse Kotyk, CTV News Vancouver





Students who were displaced from their elementary school after a massive fire burned it to the ground will have space in a different school by next Monday.

On Sept. 5, Parkcrest Elemantary School caught fire and was completely destroyed, forcing 350 students to plan for more than a week out of class.

The school district met with staff, parents and guardians of students on Monday to reveal the recovery plan, which will include moving everyone from Parkcrest to George Hilliard Elementary by Sept. 16.

George Hilliard is less than two kilometres east of Parkcrest.

"Things are moving fast, because we know the importance of getting the children back into their normal routine as soon as possible," said the district's superintendent, Alison Sidow.

"This is a solid, workable plan that meets our key priorities, particularly in that it ensures the emotional safety and security and continuity of education of our youngest learners."

Also in the recovery plan is the relocation of the Big Little Science Centre, in order to make room for students and staff of Four Directions, which is an alternate learning environment for secondary students of Aboriginal ancestry. Twin Rivers Education Centre students and staff will move to NorKam.

Moving Four Directions and Twin Rivers Education Centre, which normally operate out of George Hilliard, will open up the space necessary to absorb Parkcrest students.

"The well-being of all our learners is a priority. And we appreciate that all parent groups and staff we spoke with understand that difficult choices have to be made," Sidow said.

"In the long term, we look forward to replacing Parkcrest Elementary, which will enable our alternate programs to return to their own site."

While no students or staff were hurt in the blaze that broke out at 5 p.m. last Thursday, a class pet did not survive.

“One of the teachers, Mr. Roszmann, had a pet bunny named Thumper and it was in there during the fire,” said Grade 5 student Jordan Pearce.

The cause of the fire is still not known.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Shannon Paterson