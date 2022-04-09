South Surrey shooting victim has died, IHIT says, sharing his identity
A man shot at a South Surrey home in the early hours of Wednesday morning has died, homicide investigators confirmed Saturday.
In a statement, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team identified the victim of the shooting as 33-year-old David Goldstein, of White Rock.
Goldstein suffered critical injuries during the shooting at the home near the intersection of 24 Avenue and 152A Street around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to IHIT.
Shortly after the shooting, police said the victim had been taken to hospital for treatment, but was not expected to survive. Goldstein succumbed to his injuries on Friday, IHIT said.
Homicide investigators are working with Surrey RCMP, the Integrated Forensic Identification Section and the BC Coroners Service to gather evidence in the case. Investigators said the shooting "does not appear random," but is not connected to the Lower Mainland gang conflict.
Police are asking anyone who knew Goldstein or what was going on at the residence where the shooting occurred to contact them. They're also looking for surveillance or dash cam video recorded in the area around the time of the shooting.
“We are looking to establish a timeline of events,” said IHIT spokesperson Sgt. David Lee in the statement.
“We ask Mr. Goldstein’s associates to come forward and provide information key to this investigation.”
CTV News spoke to residents of the neighbourhood on the day of the shooting, including a man who rents a bedroom in the home on 24 Avenue where the shots rang out.
He said he was woken up by two gunshots.
When he entered the common area of the home, he said, a woman was ducking for cover and screaming for someone to call 911.
He didn’t see the victim, but told CTV News he believed it was one of his roommates.
Wendy Poustie, who lives nearby, told CTV News she also heard a gunshot on the morning of the incident, and later saw a car speeding away from the area.
Anyone with information to share should contact IHIT at 877-551-4448 or ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca, police said.
