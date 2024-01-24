VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    Someone stole a camo-painted golf cart in Penticton, RCMP say

    A photo of the stolen golf cart handed out by the Penticton RCMP.
    Mounties in Penticton are asking the public to keep their eyes peeled for a distinctive golf cart that’s been missing for nearly a month.

    Police said the cart was stolen from the Penticton Golf Club, located at 600 Comox St. under the cover of night on Jan. 6.

    The lower half of the golf cart is decorated with a brown and beige camouflage pattern.

    Anyone with information that could help reunite the golf cart with its owner is asked to call the Penticton RCMP detachment at (250) 492-4300.

    Four mine workers among dead in N.W.T. plane crash

    Six people died and a lone survivor was taken to hospital after a charter plane crashed shortly after taking off from the airport in Fort Smith, a town of some 2,500 people along the boundary between the Northwest Territories and Alberta, officials said Wednesday.

