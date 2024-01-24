Someone stole a camo-painted golf cart in Penticton, RCMP say

Mounties in Penticton are asking the public to keep their eyes peeled for a distinctive golf cart that’s been missing for nearly a month.

Police said the cart was stolen from the Penticton Golf Club, located at 600 Comox St. under the cover of night on Jan. 6.

The lower half of the golf cart is decorated with a brown and beige camouflage pattern.

Anyone with information that could help reunite the golf cart with its owner is asked to call the Penticton RCMP detachment at (250) 492-4300.