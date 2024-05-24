Someone has been stealing bronze vases from graves in Nanaimo, RCMP say

Mounties in Nanaimo are investigating a string of thefts from a local cemetery, and are asking the public for help with the case.

Roughly a dozen bronze vases have been stolen from grave sites at Cedar Valley Memorial Gardens since May 12, Nanaimo RCMP said in a news release Thursday.

The vases are typically purchased by family members and filled with flowers or personal items and placed beside a loved-one's grave, according to police, who said "approximately 12 to 14" have been stolen, with the most recent theft reported on May 17.

No suspects have been identified in the case, police said.

"These thefts are extremely disturbing," said Const. Gary O'Brien of Nanaimo RCMP in the release.

"First and foremost, the families who purchased the vases then placed them next to their loved ones are simply outraged that someone would resort to stealing something as personal as this. Also, there is really no commercial value for bronze, so overall, it just doesn’t make any sense at all."

Mounties shared photos of various styles of vases, describing them as between nine and 12 inches tall and weighing roughly two pounds each.

Anyone with information on these thefts should call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345, police said.