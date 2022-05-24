Some specialty baby formulas nearly impossible to find in B.C. stores

Most B.C. stores are still stocked with common brands of baby formula, despite the severe shortage in the U.S. But specialty formulas for babies with allergies are becoming harder to find on tthe province's shelves.

Six-month-old Cobe Lopes’ gastrointestinal issues were so severe when he was breastfed as an infant, he ended up in hospital where a doctor diagnosed him with a milk allergy and suggested hypoallergenic formula.

After Cobe rejected several brands, his West Kelowna parents found Similac Alimenum for Allergies and Colic four months ago.

“He drank it with no fuss, and that was like, 'Yay he’s finally drinking something that he enjoys and he’ll actually consume.' So that was a huge deal for us,” said Cobe’s mother Carolyn Foggo.

But in the past month, as the U.S. has experienced a baby formula shortage linked to the closure of a major manufacturing plant in Michigan, Similac Alimentum has been increasingly difficult to find in B.C. stores and online.

“There are lots of other people in our situation who are also struggling with not being able to find this formula on the shelves, and it’s a dire situation for some people,” said Foggo.

Greg Wilson with the Retail Council of Canada says while there are some challenges stocking baby formula, B.C. stores are faring much better than those in the U.S. But he acknowledged somespecialtyy formulas are now more difficult to find, and may remain scarce for weeks to come.

“It is important that we be very sympathetic and helpful to those that need that help, and it’s also important that they ask their stores for help because sometimes the stores will be able to direct them to another outlet or be able to help them find a supply,” said Wilson.

Some stores are limiting how much formula each shopper can buy, and Wilson is urging parents not to stockpile for their babies.

“It’s important to remember that there are others out there that need the product just like you do, and to buy what you need at the time you need it. That will help the supply chain remain as normal as possible under the circumstances,” he said.

After failing to find any of the formula brand her son uses in the Okangan, Foggo asked her father who lives in downtown Vancouver to keep an eye out. He managed to find two boxes that he’s mailing to West Kelowna. But Foggo knows she will likely have to ration what she has left for her baby.

“My plan is to add it half-and-half with another hypoallergenic formula and hope by the grace of God he likes it, or at least accepts it because we struggled a long time with him not gaining sufficient weight. So it’s very important that he does actually drink the formula he’s presented with,” said Foggo.

As for the prospect of running out of Similac Alimentum altogether? “At this point I’m trying not to think about it,” she said. “I’m taking it one day at a time.”