Some evacuation orders lifted near Keremeos, B.C., wildfire

Evacuation orders were lifted for about 50 properties near a wildfire in Keremeos, B.C., as crews expect to see subdued conditions over the coming days.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen announced the change to evacuation orders and alerts for select properties along Highway 3A Wednesday morning.

For properties that were under evacuation order, an alert is instead in place. There remains 493 on evacuation order and more than 900 on evacuation alert.

Mikhail Elsay with BC Wildfire Service said during a morning update the changes were recommended based on "current and anticipated fire behaviour."

"Crews have been able to diligently mop up and reduce the risk of wildfire in that section," he said.

Overnight, a drone-operated thermal scan was conducted to determine where targeted hotspots need to be along the highway corridor.

"Crews have done a very thorough job over the last few days and so this thermal scan will allow us to really nail down the final spots," Elsay said.

"There's lots of rocky, deep-burning root systems … these drones are very sensitive, they can pick up even small amounts of heat, so we'll be able to really confirm the work that we're doing out there."

The fire, discovered on July 29 southwest of Penticton, measured at just over 6,800 hectares Wednesday morning.