Murder charge laid in Tori Dunn's killing, homicide investigators announce

A man has been charged with second-degree murder in the killing of 30-year-old Tori Dunn, homicide investigators say.

Police found Dunn suffering from life-threatening injuries in a home on 182A Street in Surrey at about 10 p.m. on June 16. She was taken to hospital but did not survive.

On Friday, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team announced Adam Troy Mann, a 40-year-old man from Ontario, has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to her death. He was arrested near the scene on June 16 and has been held in custody since.

"The investigation does not end here. IHIT will continue to work with the Surrey RCMP to collect evidence and find answers," Sgt. Timothy Pierotti of IHIT said in a news release. "This tragic event has shaken the entire community. Those in need of support are recommended to contact the Surrey RCMP's victim services."

Earlier this week, B.C. Premier David Eby called on the federal government to take another look at how its bail law is being applied, suggesting Mann had been released on bail for another crime before allegedly killing Dunn.

"Something went wrong here. Something went wrong," Eby said Monday. "An individual who was charged with a serious crime was brought in front of the court, the Crown said, 'Please don't release this person, they're likely to offend, it will compromise the public's confidence in the justice system,' and the judge applying the law decided to release that person where he allegedly went out and murdered another person. Something obviously went wrong here."

Eby said he wants the federal government to look into the application of its bail reform system, which was adjusted earlier this year.

Bill C-48, which came into effect on Jan. 4, expanded the use of reverse-onus provisions, which force the accused in some cases to demonstrate why they should be released on bail, rather than requiring prosecutors to prove why they should remain in custody. The bill also broadens the reverse onus targeting repeat offenders of intimate partner violence, and requires the courts to consider an accused person's history of convictions for violence when making a bail decision.

"Whether it's the judge's application of the law or whether it's the law itself, this case cries out for ensuring that the federal government is looking at this. This is their responsibility. This is their law. Our provincial prosecutors said please don't release him, and the court said he's released under the federal law," Eby said. "We need to make sure we're learning from cases like this so this woman's life does not go in vain."

Mann is scheduled to appear in court on July 2, according to court records.