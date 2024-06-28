Human remains discovered at recycling facility in B.C.'s Lower Mainland

Workers discovered human remains at recycling facility in New Westminster, B.C., on Thursday, CTV News has learned.

Nicole Stefenelli, a spokesperson for Urban Impact Recycling, said the company immediately instituted emergency protocols and notified the New Westminster Police Department of the discovery.

According to Stefenelli, it appears the remains were transported to the Capilano Way facility in a truck dropping off a load of recycling.

Stefenelli said the company does not believe the remains arrived in one of Urban Impact’s trucks.

She said the company handles recycling from around the Lower Mainland and it is often dropped off by third-party operators.

Urban Impact was unable to provide details on where the recycling truck that delivered the load with the human remains may have originated.

Stefenelli told CTV News police offered trauma counselling to workers in the wake of the grisly discovery.

Calls, emails and text messages to the New Westminster police communications office have not been returned.

A spokesperson for the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team told CTV News it had not been made aware of the situation.

This is a developing story and will be updated when police confirm more details about the investigation.