VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Human remains discovered at recycling facility in B.C.'s Lower Mainland

    Human remains were discovered at Urban Impact Recycling in New Westminster on June 27, 2024. Human remains were discovered at Urban Impact Recycling in New Westminster on June 27, 2024.
    Share

    Workers discovered human remains at recycling facility in New Westminster, B.C., on Thursday, CTV News has learned.

    Nicole Stefenelli, a spokesperson for Urban Impact Recycling, said the company immediately instituted emergency protocols and notified the New Westminster Police Department of the discovery.

    According to Stefenelli, it appears the remains were transported to the Capilano Way facility in a truck dropping off a load of recycling.

    Stefenelli said the company does not believe the remains arrived in one of Urban Impact’s trucks.

    She said the company handles recycling from around the Lower Mainland and it is often dropped off by third-party operators.

    Urban Impact was unable to provide details on where the recycling truck that delivered the load with the human remains may have originated.

    Stefenelli told CTV News police offered trauma counselling to workers in the wake of the grisly discovery.

    Calls, emails and text messages to the New Westminster police communications office have not been returned.

    A spokesperson for the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team told CTV News it had not been made aware of the situation.

    This is a developing story and will be updated when police confirm more details about the investigation. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Ontario MPP removed from PC caucus over 'serious lapses in judgment'

    Premier Doug Ford has removed a member of his caucus due to what he’s describing as 'serious lapses in judgment.' In a statement released Friday morning, the premier’s office said MPP Goldie Ghamari had been removed from the Progressive Conservative caucus 'effective immediately.'

    Russia to prepare a 'response' to U.S. drones over Black Sea

    Russia's defence minister ordered officials to prepare a 'response' to U.S. drone flights over the Black Sea, the ministry said Friday, in an apparent warning that Moscow may take forceful action to ward off the American reconnaissance aircraft.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News