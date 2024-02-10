Snowfall warnings issued for B.C. Interior

Snowfall warnings were issued for parts of B.C.’s Southern Interior on Saturday.

The alerts cover the North and Central Okanagan—including Vernon and Kelowna—Shuswap, North Thompson, and East Kootenay regions.

Between 10 and 15 centimetres are forecast to fall in the Okanagan, Shuswap and North Thompson areas, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada. The snow in that area is expected to begin around midnight and persist until early Sunday afternoon--the heaviest snow coming down early Sunday morning.

“Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance,” the notice reads.

East Kootenay is also expected to see 10 to 15 centimetres. In that region, “a strong westerly wind will enhance snowfall on west-facing slopes,” particularly southeast of Cranbrook, ECCC says. The snow is predicted to ease up Sunday night.

“Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations,” the alert for East Kootenay reads.

In West Columbia, between 15 and 20 are in store. The snowfall there is expected to last longer, tapering off Monday morning, the weather agency says. The heaviest snow will be from late Sunday morning to evening.

In that region, “surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow,” ECCC writes.