After several days of snowfall and icy roads, drivers around Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley faced a much more typical winter commute Friday morning, with a mix of rain and sleet falling in many areas.

The snowfall warnings in place for much of the week on the South Coast were cancelled early Friday, after several days of winter weather left inches of snow on the ground, and lead to chaos on the roads and problems on the transit system.

After a brief break, snow started again Thursday afternoon leading to a messy commute home for many drivers. But while the snowfall created slick conditions, and stuck in some areas, in other areas it melted away quickly or didn’t stick at all.

Conditions on Highway 1 through Burnaby Friday morning were wet and somewhat slippery, with light sleet falling around 6:30 a.m. There were no signs of Thursday night’s snowfall left on the main road surface.

Many side roads and sidewalks in Metro Vancouver are still slushy and slippery.

This feels more like the winter driving we are used to. It’s very wet on Hwy 1. We are near the works yard here — seeing lots of @CityofBurnaby crews out in salt trucks, etc along Douglas Road pic.twitter.com/Xs3oj1zrdJ — Sheila Scott (@Sheila_Scott) February 15, 2019

City of Burnaby workers remained busy Friday, salting and brining roads through the morning as sleet fell.

TransLink tweeted Friday morning that there were no major issues on transit, but there is once again reduced frequency on the SkyTrain system, with attendants aboard all trains checking tracks for snow and ice. TransLink is warning people to dress warmly in case they face delays,

Temperatures Friday should remain above freezing most of the day, with Environment Canada forecasting a high of 3 degrees in Vancouver.

But the rest of the month may be a different story.

"We are well below seasonal normals," Environment Canada Meteorologist Carmen Hartt told CTV News Thursday. "We are expecting to return to that cold trend for at least the rest of the month of February."