    • Snow on Coquihalla Highway, drivers advised to prepare for 'winter driving conditions'

    Snow is seen on the Coquihalla Highway about 30 kilometres south of Kamloops on April 5, 2024. (DriveBC) Snow is seen on the Coquihalla Highway about 30 kilometres south of Kamloops on April 5, 2024. (DriveBC)
    Drivers travelling on the Coquihalla Highway were advised to expect snow Friday.

    A social media post shared by DriveBC said Highway 5 and Highway 97C – also known as the Okanagan Connector – were seeing "winter driving conditions." 

    "Please use caution and be prepared for slippery conditions," the notice said.

    Images from highway cameras Friday morning showed the route near Elkhart was only partially cleared as of 9:30 a.m.

    Drivers going on those mountain highway passes are still required to have winter tires or chains until April 30. Some highways that don't go through high snowfall areas only require snow tires and chains until March 31.

    "These routes are marked with regulatory signs posted on highways throughout the province," a notice from B.C.'s Transportation Ministry says. "We reserve the right to restrict travel at any time of the year depending on road conditions."

    Routes in Metro Vancouver, the Sunshine Coast or on parts of Vancouver Island don't require winter tires any time of the year.

    According to Environment Canada, the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt has a 60 per cent chance of flurries through Friday morning. On Saturday, that highway stretch may see some wet flurries. 

