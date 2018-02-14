

The Canadian Press





Environment Canada has now lifted all weather warnings for the province, after posting snowfall warnings for much of the south coast and southern Interior overnight.

Several centimetres of snow blanketed some parts of Metro Vancouver – especially in Surrey, Langley, the Fraser Valley and higher elevations along the North Shore, but the rest of the region mainly saw wet flurries and only minor accumulations.

Further north, road maintenance crews in the South Peace Region worked through the night to clear streets and highways clogged by wind-driven snow earlier in the week.

Drifting snow had reduced some roads to the width of a single lane or narrower – but Caribou Road Services says it hopes to have all routes fully restored by today.