Small plane crashes, catches fire in Surrey

    A Surrey firefighter at the scene of a small plane crash on Oct. 30, 2023. A Surrey firefighter at the scene of a small plane crash on Oct. 30, 2023.

    A small plane crashed in a park in Surrey Monday afternoon, injuring the pilot.

    Mounties said the aircraft went down around 2:30 p.m. in the area of Blackie Spit Park in Crescent Beach.

    Video from the scene shows the plane burst into flames, which the pilot was able to escape.

    The pilot was taken to hospital with minor injuries, according to police.

    The video also shows firefighters extinguishing the flaming aircraft and paramedics tending to the pilot, who does not appear seriously hurt.

    It is currently believed that the pilot was the only person on board, and there were no other damages or injuries caused in the crash, Surrey RCMP added.

    This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

