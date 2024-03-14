Small crocodilian named Javier finds new home in B.C. after being seized by authorities

A small reptile from the alligator family – now named Javier – was recently seized as part of a wildlife trafficking investigation and has found a new home in B.C.

The Victoria Butterfly Garden, in a news release, said the animal is a Cuvier dwarf caiman, which is the smallest living New World crocodilian. The species is typically found in northern and central South America and grows to a maximum length of between four and five feet.

"We are thrilled to welcome this caiman to our family," said Ronalea Durance, general manager. “This represents a victory against illegal wildlife trade but also underscores our commitment to the welfare of rescued or surrendered creatures."

Javier, a small crocodilian, is seen here in his new habitat at the Victoria Butterfly Gardens.

Javier was found being "held illegally" and the garden will be his home while "legal proceedings are underway to determine its future," according to the news release.

He will live in a specially designed habitat, meant to mimic its natural environment. It is illegal to keep any crocodilian as a pet in B.C., the garden notes, also saying that caring for one properly is extremely difficult and expensive.

All of the animals at the garden have been rescued, donated or adopted, the news release notes, saying one of the key parts of its mission is to educate visitors about broader issues impacting wildlife.

"Our goal is to inspire compassion, curiosity, and stewardship for wildlife conservation," said Ronalea. "By sharing the stories of animals like the caiman, we hope to empower our visitors to become advocates and champions for biodiversity preservation."

More information about Javier and the other animals who call the Victoria Butterfly Gardens home can be found online.